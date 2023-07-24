A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for abusing his stepdaughter in Salta

A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Salta for the crime of sexual abuse with aggravated carnal access to the detriment of his stepdaughter, judicial sources reported Monday.

The convicted man was denounced by his concubine in 2022, when the victim was already 15 years old and was encouraged to tell his mother what had happened to him in his childhood so that his stepfather would not do the same to his little cousin.

Judicial sources reported that the member of Chamber VII of the Salta Trial Court, Paola Marocco, sentenced the man to 11 years in effective prison for considering him the perpetrator and criminally responsible for the crime of sexual abuse with carnal access aggravated by custody and by pre-existing coexistence, to the detriment of a minor, continued.

Marocco ordered that the convicted person remain detained in the prison of the Salta capital, and also ordered that the genetic test (DNA) be carried out for his incorporation into the National Registry of Genetic Data Linked to Crimes against Sexual Integrity and the Provincial Registry of Convicted Linked to Crimes against Persons and against Sexual Integrity.

The judge also recommended to the director of the Penitentiary Service that psychological treatment be provided to the man, who is 54 years old, due to the nature of the crime for which he was convicted.

The subject was denounced by his partner, with whom he had a common-law relationship for more than 11 years.

The woman, who did not have children in common with the now convicted person, but does have two from a previous relationship, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old woman, maintained that on February 12, 2022, her daughter told her that her stepfather had abused her since she was six years old and that this had happened until 2014, when she was 8.

The minor told her that her stepfather entered her room, usually when her mother was sleeping, and that she decided to speak because she was afraid that the man would do the same to her cousin.

The spokespersons indicated that the names of the people involved were omitted to preserve the identity of the minor and her right to privacy and confidentiality, under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other current regulations.

