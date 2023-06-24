Old tombstones from the Lafnitz are auctioned off for a good cause

11
An old cemetery in the middle of the water? A village that was once flooded? The fantasies along the Lafnitz in Burgenland’s market town of Allhau on the border with Styria certainly ran away with some: A year ago, an almost 100-year-old tombstone protruded from the middle of the river bed – all around other grave borders were scattered.
