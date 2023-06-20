Old town remains a hurdle for wheelchair users

In order to make the Old Town experience accessible to wheelchair users as well, the Neos Linz had submitted an application for barrier-free access for the historic part of Linz. The cobblestones should be prepared in such a way that wheelchair users should also be able to drive on them.

The implementation of this idea now shows that there is no feasible solution. According to the magistrate’s experts, the existing cobblestones “cannot be processed satisfactorily and purposefully”, as the Linz Neos parliamentary group chairman Georg Redlhammer says.

Affected disappointed

Redlhammer, himself a victim, is disappointed. It is a pity that the existing cobblestones remain an obstacle for disabled people. However, at least a compromise could be reached with the responsible traffic officer, Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (VP). “From now on, accessibility will be taken into account and participated in with new paving in Linz,” says Redlhammer.

The well-known cobblestones thus remain a contaminated site, but where they are still there will no longer be used for new paving. For the Neos municipal council, however, this is a matter of course anyway. “We have to pay attention to the life and living conditions of the disabled people in the city in all areas. We have the responsibility to think and act barrier-free.”

