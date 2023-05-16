Olimpia and General Caballero de Mallorquín in the fight to continue the good streak

Due to the firm intention of continuing the streak of scoring points, Olimpia receives this Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. at the Manuel Ferreira stadium the General Caballero of Juan León Mallorquín, in a game corresponding to the eighteenth day of the Apertura tournament.
El Decano, last date on his visit to the Olla, drew 2-2 against Cerro Porteño in a new edition of the Paraguayan football superclassic, while the Mallorcan Red scored locally 3-0 to Guaireña FC.
Both teams met five times between 2022 and 2023. Those led by the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, have 4 wins, and tied only once, without those from the east of the country still being able to win.
Details of the day:
Olympia vs. General Caballero JLM
Stadium: Manuel Ferreira.
Time: 20:30.
Referee: Jose Mendez.
Assistants: José Cuevas and Darío Gaona.
Fourth referee: César Rolón.
VAR: Fernando Lopez.
Avar: Luis Onieva.
Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.