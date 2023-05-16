Home » Olimpia and General Caballero de Mallorquín in the fight to continue the good streak
News

Olimpia and General Caballero de Mallorquín in the fight to continue the good streak

by admin
Olimpia and General Caballero de Mallorquín in the fight to continue the good streak

Due to the firm intention of continuing the streak of scoring points, Olimpia receives this Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. at the Manuel Ferreira stadium the General Caballero of Juan León Mallorquín, in a game corresponding to the eighteenth day of the Apertura tournament.

El Decano, last date on his visit to the Olla, drew 2-2 against Cerro Porteño in a new edition of the Paraguayan football superclassic, while the Mallorcan Red scored locally 3-0 to Guaireña FC.

Both teams met five times between 2022 and 2023. Those led by the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, have 4 wins, and tied only once, without those from the east of the country still being able to win.

Details of the day:

Olympia vs. General Caballero JLM

Stadium: Manuel Ferreira.

Time: 20:30.

Referee: Jose Mendez.

Assistants: José Cuevas and Darío Gaona.

Fourth referee: César Rolón.

VAR: Fernando Lopez.

Avar: Luis Onieva.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.

See also  The course of the Ranchería dam 'cannot be a white elephant'

You may also like

Traffic accident with two injured in Maria Lankowitz

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy