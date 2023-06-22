Olympian Javelin Tharoor Arshad Nadeem out of Athletics Championships

Thursday June 22, 2023, 3:33 am

Lahore (Ummt News) Olympian Javelin Tharoor Arshad Nadeem is out of the Athletics Championship. Arshad Nadeem is out of next month’s Athletics Championship due to knee injury. Arshad Nadeem’s unfitness was revealed by the President of Pakistan Athletics Federation. Akram Sahi did in the press conference.

He said that Arshad Nadeem is not fit for the Asian Athletics Championship, it is a big blow for the country. Arshad Nadeem should not have participated in the National Games. Our words were not accepted and Arshad Nadeem was injured for the sake of a medal. We should think of Pakistan first. He said that the athletic track was also not right where Arshad Nadeem was unfit. We had pointed it out.

