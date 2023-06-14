On his birthday, they released an unpublished album by Leo Gómez Jr.

This Wednesday June 14 marks the birth of the young promise of Vallenato music Leonardo Fabio Gómez Daza, known as ‘Leo Gómez Jr.’, who died at the age of 26 after a car accident at the height of the ninth race in Valledupar .

Born in 1982 in the capital of Cesar, Leo was predicted a promising future, not only as a composer and producer, but he was already beginning to stand out as a singer and was one of the pioneers of the so-called new wave of vallenato.

At the time of his death, Leo Gómez had already made more than 120 songs, some recorded by artists such as Peter Manjarrés, Luifer Cuello, Kaleth Morales, Jorge Oñate, Iván Villazón, among others.

THE ALBUM

To celebrate this special date, Fabio Gómez Daza, Leo’s brother, released the album ‘Íntimo’ on the YouTube channel, which includes ten songs, including unpublished songs and hits, in the voice of Leo Gómez and accompanied by piano.

This work was achieved, thanks to technology, by Fabio Gómez -known as ‘Fabio G’- in his Faleg Music studios.

“It was very hard when he passed away, I already lived in Bogotá and studied music production, I was in the third semester and he was constantly coming to Bogotá because we always went to Carlos Huertas’ studio, we were producing Leo’s album, that 60% was already there”, recalled Fabio G, who is also a producer, composer and singer, in dialogue with EL PILÓN.

‘Intimo’ contains 10 songs: ‘Culpable de tu amor’ (recorded by Kaleth Morales), ‘You know how to want’, ‘I would like to understand’, ‘I want to go back’, ‘Again’, ‘I am not conformist’, ‘You are my luck ‘, ‘Face of a girl’, ‘Don’t feel fear’ and ‘I will return’ (recorded by Peter Manjarrés).

Just a week ago, in the Caracol TV program Expediente Final, one of its chapters was dedicated to the memory of the young son of Leonardo Gómez and Fabiola Daza.

Among the hits he left are ‘Pin Pon Pan’ (sung by Luifer Cuello), ‘La dueña de mi vida’ (sung by Peter Manjarrés) and ‘Culpable de tu amor’ (sung by Kaleth Morales).