Mr. Yang Songshou took over as the chairman of Taiwan Jiangsu Association

The Jiangsu Association of Taiwan set off a whirlwind of “using family affection to promote integration, love Jiangsu to promote development” in the cultural exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

After three and a half years of epidemic prevention, the mainland has fully opened up. The former chairman of the board, Dr. Tao Yihuang, was unwell, and the acting chairman, Mr. Yang Songshou, set off on May 28 this year. The first journey passed through Shanghai to Taizhou in northern Jiangsu. The Office, Citizens’ Revolution, Municipal Taiwan Association, Municipal Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and local gentry discussed the details of the Mei Lanfang Art and Culture Week across the Taiwan Strait and the 4th Thai-Taiwan Calligraphy and Painting Art Exchange with the theme of “Mei Yun’s Eternal Fragrance on Both Sides of the Taiwan Strait”, and prepared “Han Mo Fragrant Fengcheng Meiyun’ Cross-Strait (Taizhou) Children’s Painting and Calligraphy Competition.

Then visited Yangzhou City, accompanied by the Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office, the Chairman of Yangzhou 486 Operation Company, the Municipal Artists Association, the Municipal Federation of Literary and Art Circles, etc., visited the 486 Intangible Cultural Heritage Works Gathering Area, Jianzhen Library and the Cultural and Creative Center of Slender West Lake , and representatives of calligraphers and painters in Yangzhou City jointly created the ink work “Lingshan Yuncui”, and conducted specific discussions and plans on cultural exchanges between the two places.

At the end of the trip to Yangzhou, he continued to visit Changzhou. He was warmly received by the president of the Changzhou Taiwan Federation, and held discussions with the Taiwan Affairs Office of the city, the United Front Work Department of the city, and the Citizen Revolutionary Committee on topics such as restoring and strengthening cultural exchanges between Changzhou and Taiwan, and youth friendship. During the regular period, I visited the “Two Lakes Innovation District Planning Exhibition Hall”, Qingguo Lane, Canal No. 5, Tianning Temple and other city landmarks, and gained a more intuitive understanding and feeling of the 532 development strategy and historical and cultural heritage that Changzhou is fully promoting. .

After Changzhou, visit Changshu to reunite with relatives and friends, and visit to understand the construction of leisure culture. Next, during the trip to Suzhou, Junyuan Culture will introduce the feelings of the south of the Yangtze River. With the energy of Taihu Lake and the aura of Dongshan, practice the one-foot culture, increase wisdom and wisdom to achieve mastery, and invite Mr. Yang Songshou to be the practitioner of the one-foot culture. Junyuan Club promoter.

Finally, I visited Nanjing, where the Municipal Taiwan Federation, the Municipal Taiwan Association and the resident Taiwan compatriots participated in the discussion and exchange. In addition to understanding the development of cross-strait economic and cultural exchange activities held by Nanjing Taiwan Federation in recent years, Nanjing City Federation of Taiwan hopes to cooperate with Taiwan and Jiangsu The fellow countrymen will work together to promote non-governmental exchanges and cooperation in various fields between Ningbo and Taiwan.

On June 3, 2023, the Taiwan Jiangsu Association held a general meeting at the Taiwan Sugar Association in Taipei City, and held a re-election meeting for the chairman, directors, and supervisors. Mr. Yang Songshou was elected as the Taiwan Jiangsu Association by voting at the 12th General Assembly of the Taiwan Jiangsu Association Chairman of the Twelfth Council. On June 7th, a meeting of cadres and volunteers was held, and it was decided to actively promote cross-strait economic and cultural exchange activities, enhance mutual understanding between the descendants of the Chinese people on both sides of the strait, and actively play the role of a bridge.

The post Mr. Yang Songshou took over as the chairman of Taiwan Jiangsu Association appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

