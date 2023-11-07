18th Cross-Strait Forestry Expo: Showcasing Forestry Reform and Rural Development Across Taiwan Strait

18th Cross-Strait (Sanming) Forestry Expo and Investment and Trade Fair Opens in Sanming

Sanming, China – The 18th Cross-Strait (Sanming) Forestry Expo and Investment and Trade Fair, also known as the Forest Expo, opened on November 6 at the Sanming Convention and Exhibition Center. This year’s expo focuses on the integrated development of both sides of the Taiwan Strait, showcasing the results of forestry reform, cross-Strait integration, and rural revitalization.

The theme of this year’s Forestry Expo, “Bringing into full play the functions of the ‘four reservoirs’ of forests,” highlights the value realization mechanism of ecological products. The event aims to promote the high-quality development of Sanming’s forestry industry. The expo will continue until November 9.

One of the key features of this year’s Forestry Expo is the display of the results of forestry reform and development. Sanming’s forestry industry has a total output value of nearly 130 billion yuan (125.8 billion yuan) and has been rated as a national forest city. The city has been a pioneer in forestry reform and development, with its experience being reported at a press conference of the State Council.

The second feature of the expo is the promotion of the integrated development of rural areas on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The event aims to strengthen cooperation and foster exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan, exploring new paths for the reform and development of the national forestry industry.

Specialty products from both sides of the Taiwan Strait will also be displayed and sold at the Forestry Expo. The event provides a platform for businesses and individuals to showcase their products and explore potential markets.

In addition, the expo aims to deepen Shanghai-Sanming cooperation by organizing the Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industry Expo in Shanghai. Leaders and representatives from Shanghai and its relevant districts will participate in the Forest Expo, promoting win-win cooperation between the two places.

“The Cross-Strait Forestry Expo has been successfully held for 17 years and has become an important platform for in-depth exchanges in the forestry and grass fields across the Taiwan Strait,” said Xu Jide, full-time deputy director of the Office of the National Greening Committee. He encourages all participants to seize the opportunity and actively participate in cooperation and exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan.

The Forestry Expo also includes various ceremonies and signings. The launch ceremony of Sanming Forest Ticket 2.0, the release ceremony of the “Green Capital Mingpin” series of products, and the centralized signing ceremony of key projects in the province’s forestry industry and Sanming’s characteristic industry investment projects will take place.

With a total investment of 14.096 billion yuan, the Forestry Expo has generated significant interest, with 82 planned investment projects and 68 contract projects. Among them, there are 5 foreign-invested projects from Taiwan, with contracted foreign investment reaching 29.73 million US dollars.

The Forestry Expo, held annually in Sanming City, has been the only cross-strait forestry exchange and cooperation exhibition in the country for 17 years. It continues to provide a platform for businesses, individuals, and experts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to exchange ideas and promote cooperation in the forestry industry.