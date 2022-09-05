Xi’an News Network News on September 5, the Provincial Health and Health Commission released a message: From 0-24:00 on September 4, 2 new local confirmed cases (1 in Xi’an and 1 in Weinan) and 4 asymptomatic infections ( 3 cases in Weinan and 1 case in Xi’an). 17 cases were discharged from hospital, and 9 cases were released from isolation medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 4, there are currently 140 confirmed cases in the hospital under isolation and treatment, and 381 asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation (one case reduced).

Local confirmed case 1: male, 10 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 2: male, 10 years old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local asymptomatic infection 1: Female, 4 years old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 2: Female, 28 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 3: Male, 51 years old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 4: Female, 14 years old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all quarantined in designated medical institutions for treatment and medical observation. The specific activity trajectory and epidemic prevention and control work will be released by Xi’an and Weinan respectively.

From 0-24:00 on September 4, 2 newly imported confirmed cases were reported (1 case was transferred from an asymptomatic infection). 1 case was released from isolation and medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 4, there are currently 11 cases of imported confirmed cases in hospital isolation and treatment, and 15 cases of asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation (an increase of 1 case).

Overseas imported confirmed case 1: Male, 26 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-travel in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) by the municipal expert group, currently in Isolated treatment in designated medical institutions.

Overseas imported confirmed case 2: Male, 26 years old, imported asymptomatic infected person 7 released on September 3, symptoms occurred during the isolation medical observation, and was revised as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild), currently in isolation in designated medical institutions treat.

Wang Chao, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press