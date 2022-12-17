China-Singapore Jingwei, December 17th (Zhang Shunan) Today (17th), the first day of the New Year’s Day holiday is the first day of the train ticket sale. During the epidemic, what should be paid attention to when taking the train? Are there sufficient tickets for popular routes?

New Year’s Day train tickets on sale

The New Year’s Day holiday in 2023 will be from December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023, a total of 3 days. Based on the current train ticket pre-sale period of 15 days, train tickets for the first day of the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023 will be sold on December 17, and train tickets for the last day of the New Year’s Day holiday can be purchased on December 19.

In addition, according to the current pre-sale period regulations, train tickets for January 19 (twelfth lunar month) can be purchased on January 5, 2023, and train tickets for January 20 (twelfth lunar month) can be purchased on January 6. Train tickets for January 21 (New Year’s Eve) can be purchased on January 7.

It should be noted that the starting time of online ticket sales for different railway stations is different. Taking Beijing as an example, Beijing West Railway Station and Beijing Fengtai Station sell at 8:00; Beijing Railway Station and Beijing Chaoyang Station sell at 10:00; Beijing North Railway Station sells at 12:00 noon; Beijing South Railway Station sells at 12:30 noon; Qinghe Station Sale starts at 16:00.

Ma Lei, senior vice president of Jingyu Lvmama Group and president of Qichuang Tourism Group, predicts that this year’s New Year’s Day and Spring Festival will see a wave of travel “peaks” that the market has not seen for a long time.

Which routes are popular?

On December 14, Fliggy released a report showing that in the past week, the search volume for products related to “New Year’s Day” and “New Year’s Eve” increased by more than 6 times compared with last week, and the number of air ticket bookings for New Year’s Day trips increased by more than 3 times compared with last week. The number of product reservations for warm-climate destinations such as China, Yunnan, and Guangdong has doubled in the past week. New Year’s Day hotel reservations in destinations such as Guangdong and Hainan quadrupled from last week, and hotels with fun experiences such as hot springs, cruise ships, and park tickets, as well as hotels around scenic spots, are more popular.

According to data from the Lvmama travel platform, since the release of the “New Ten Articles”, the instantaneous searches for air tickets and train tickets on the platform have increased by more than 450% month-on-month. In terms of time period, travel products during the New Year’s Day holiday and around the Spring Festival are the most popular; Sanya, Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Xi’an, Kunming, Nanjing, etc. have become popular destinations.

On the afternoon of the 16th, Sino-Singapore Jingwei inquired about the 12306 website and found that on the day before New Year’s Day in 2023 (December 30, 2022), there were enough tickets in most areas. However, tickets from Beijing to Shijiazhuang, Zhengzhou and other places are relatively tight.

For example, there are a total of 130 trains between Beijing and Shijiazhuang, and 71 trains have been suspended due to the adjustment of the train diagram. Among the remaining 51 trains, less than 30 trains have spare tickets. It is worth noting that there are nearly 40 seats in these 31 trains that need to wait for ticket purchases.

In the direction of Beijing-Zhengzhou, 41 of the 84 trains have been suspended for sale due to the adjustment of the train diagram, and 11 of the remaining trains have no remaining tickets.

Cancellation of “landing inspection” in many places

On December 7, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued ten new measures to optimize the implementation of epidemic prevention and control, which required that no more inspections of negative nucleic acid test certificates or health codes for cross-regional migrants, and no more landing inspections.

So far, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Harbin, Lijiang, Hainan, Shaanxi, Ningxia and other places have adjusted their epidemic prevention and control measures.

On December 7, Beijing notified relevant measures to optimize epidemic prevention and control at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control, including no longer implementing prevention and control measures such as checking negative nucleic acid test certificates and health codes for people entering and returning to Beijing. Then implement the “three inspections in three days” on the ground, in accordance with the relevant prevention and control regulations of Beijing.

On the same day, Guangzhou notified that the “arrival inspection” and “three-day inspection” will no longer be carried out for those returning to Guangzhou.

Hainan Province issued an announcement on optimizing and adjusting relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control, mentioning that people coming (returning) to Hainan from other provinces will no longer check the “entry code”, nucleic acid negative certificate, and health code before boarding the plane (boat, vehicle) and arriving at the Hainan Pass. , No landing inspection will be carried out.

On December 8, Shanghai notified that “arrival inspection”, “three inspections in three days” and “four inspections in five days” will no longer be implemented for those who come to Shanghai and return to Shanghai.

In addition, Chengdu, Harbin, Lijiang, Shaanxi, Ningxia, Shenzhen, Zhoukou of Henan, Qingyuan and Zhongshan of Guangdong, Aba Prefecture of Sichuan, Wuwei of Gansu and other places have also issued notices, no longer checking health codes and travel codes for cross-regional migrants, Cancel “arrival inspection”.

Under the current epidemic situation, how should passengers take personal protection when traveling by train? The railway department recommends that passengers plan their travel time well. They can use the query function of the railway 12306 mobile app in advance to know the ticket inspection time and ticket gate, plan their travel time, and minimize long-term stays in crowded areas.

Masks must be worn when entering the train station and when taking a bus. When waiting for a seat, pay attention to a safe distance. When waiting at a train station, pay attention to keeping a distance from others. When taking a seat, there should be at least one seat apart. Minimize communication with strangers, and reduce staying and walking in crowded places. At the same time, pay attention to personal hygiene. Do not take off the mask when coughing or sneezing in public places such as waiting rooms and trains. At the same time, use tissues or elbows to cover your mouth and nose. If you feel unwell, contact the staff in time.

