Noureddine Zaouch

The world‘s systems derive their legitimacy for people’s politicians through the establishment of a functioning democratic system that allows citizens to choose their representatives freely and impartially, and by providing them with basic needs such as food, medicine and services, and by spreading signs of security and security and indicators of peace and peace among them. Except for the Algerian military regime, which derives its legitimacy and legitimacy from a cat that mounted a “fassie” tunic of an Algerian jurist, then sat on his shoulder to lick his cheek while he was praying Tarawih with the people.

He established the system of the worldly calamities and did not make them sit down due to this divine dignity and the divine miracle whose hero was the cat of Karghali. To the extent that he praised the jurist deeply, and honored him on his official media channels in full view of everyone. After the acrobat “Teboune” stated that Algeria is the one who spread Islam in Europe, here is the blessed cat Karghalli ably completing the sacred mission, and spreading Islam in Asia, America and the jungles of Africa.

Al-Daradji has stated that the video clip has reached a billion views, and this, if anything, indicates that the East is a country of miracles and Algeria is a country of dignity and blessings, and that its people will enter Paradise from the first place without reckoning, just as one of their “exalted” intellectuals told that Algeria is the country of a million And half a million martyrs, and that if the martyr intercedes for seventy of his family, then the martyrs of Algeria will intercede for the entire people and with them the peoples of North Africa, in the words of our intellectual friend.

When you are lost in the orbits of history, without origin, identity, or identification papers as recognized by a former Algerian minister, and when your bag is empty of any economic, industrial, agricultural, urban, intellectual, cultural, diplomatic, or even artistic or athletic achievement, and when you lack legitimacy When your hand is stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of Algerians, and your newspaper is replete with war crimes such as the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Moroccans on the night of Eid, there is no doubt that you will take the dirtiest and lowest ways, and use the most vile and foul means, in order to compensate for lost glory, or A well-known history, or an identity that was tampered with by the Turks for centuries and the French for centuries, until the Algerian people became more like a herd of sheep that only knows order and organization in endless and endless queues.

This explains the intense frenzy that has afflicted the Algerian media in recent days, led by the Algerian News Agency, which is increasingly insulting Moroccans and insulting them. This also explains the silence of the official Moroccan media towards these abuses. Because he is simply too honorable to respond to the filth of foundlings and the insignificance of the foolish.

Member of the Secretariat of the Renaissance and Virtue Party