For the second time in a row, from April 5 to 8, the Hayaca National Championship was held in the outdoor square of Unicentro Yopal, an unprecedented event that dressed the capital of the Llaneros with our traditions, culture, music and typical gastronomy during four days of programming.

This year, Yopal opened its doors to the National Hayaca Championship with around 92 businessmen and entrepreneurs of typical gastronomy, llanera crafts, cocoa, chocolate and coffee, coming from municipalities such as: Paz de Ariporo, Trinidad, San Luis de Palenque, Pore , Aguazul, Tauramena, Chámeza, Támara, Yopal, Monterrey, Hato Corozal and Nunchía, who decorated the different stands located in the outdoor square of the Unicentro Shopping Center with their products.

From April 5 to 8, locals and visitors enjoyed activities such as: traditional game contests (spinning top and sieve), “soaped pig”, the biggest hayaca eater, the mini hayaca and the biggest hayaca contest, commented tastings of coffee and cocoa, myths and legends.

In addition to cultural samples of the formation processes of the Government of Casanare, artistic presentations with local and national singers such as the popular “Yaguazo”, who in the midst of hundreds of attendees, made the official launch of his song “I say goodbye to you ” to close the biggest event of Holy Week in Yopal.

Source: Government of Casanare

