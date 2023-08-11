Today the second metallic bridge will be opened on the Bogotá – Villavicencio route

The National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) reported that contrary to the information disclosed by the media, the entity is ready for the opening of the second metal bridge over the Naranjal stream on the Bogotá – Villavicencio road, whose installation work was completed. by the National Army.

Today, Friday, August 11, starting at 3 pm, the entity, together with the concessionaire Coviandina, will open the traffic through this structure, allowing traffic in both directions simultaneously and independently and reducing the travel times of users.

The ANI confirms that it works permanently and in coordination with entities and territorial authorities to improve mobility on the road to the Llano and overcome the emergency in the affected sectors.

The schedules to travel through this structure will be published this Friday in the afternoon.

Source: National Infrastructure Agency – ANI

