On the verge of a new increase in energy service

Gloria Camargo

The increase in energy rates generates fear in Colombian households, since it could represent a significant economic blow to their finances. This concern arises due to the El Niño phenomenon and the lack of clean and renewable energy in the country.

Natalia Gutiérrez Jaramillo, executive president of the Colombian Association of Electric Power Generators (Acolgen), expressed her concern about the current situation of the energy sector. Acolgen has indicated in its energy transition report that in recent years only 1.5 gigawatts have been incorporated into the system, which represents a lower percentage than expected.

One of the main concerns is the delay in the projects due to problems with environmental and social licenses, as well as in the construction of collection networks in areas such as La Guajira. Acolgen warns that if new energy is not incorporated, electricity prices will suffer significant pressure.

The president of Acolgen also questions the tax reform of the current Government, since it has meant a loss of 75% in the benefits achieved during the previous term. These benefits were intended to encourage new energy projects in accordance with Law 1715 of Energy Transition. In addition, the increase in logistics costs has made the import of equipment necessary for the construction of solar and wind farms more expensive.

Faced with this situation, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres, assures that the country has sufficient capacity to face the El Niño phenomenon. She explains that the water reserves are above the average of the last 20 years and that the government of President Petro has taken measures to guarantee the preparation of generating companies for this climate change.

The minister also highlights that visits are being made to the generation plants in collaboration with the Superintendence of Services to guarantee preventive maintenance. In addition, she recalls that since 2006 the reliability charge has been implemented, which has allowed generators to receive a total of $68.3 billion to date.

In conclusion, the possible increase in energy rates generates concern in Colombian households due to the El Niño phenomenon and the lack of clean and renewable energy. Although the Minister of Mines and Energy assures that the country is prepared to face this challenge, it is necessary to address the delays in the projects and seek solutions that encourage investment in clean energy. The Government must work together with the industry to guarantee the supply of energy at affordable and sustainable prices for citizens.