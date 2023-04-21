“On this Day we reaffirm our contribution to improving the conditions of the planet” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna-Nella World Earth Day – celebrated every year since 1970 by the United Nations to underline the need to conserve the planet’s natural resources – the Emilia-Romagna Region reiterates its commitment to environmental protection and the fight against climate change and takes stock of the grand plan green “Let’s put down roots for the future”, with Emilia-Romagna which aims to become the ‘green corridor’ of Italy.

The plants distributed from the beginning of the project, in the autumn of 2020, to the end of February 2023 through the accredited private nurseries there are over 1.5 million, 574 thousand in 2022 alone. Of these, 281,182 went to the province of Bologna279,929 in reggiano273,831 in Modena220,061 in the province of Parma170,911 in the province of Forlì-Cesena102,413 in Ravenna86,171 in Piacenza and 76,728 in the province of Rimini.

In the same period i public regional forest nurseries they distributed over 103 thousand free of charge to the requesting public bodies.

Added to this are the 17 new urban woods made by the Municipalities with the planting of almost 23 thousand plants on an area of ​​about 21 hectares and the ongoing interventions of 8 companies – which have obtained a contribution of almost 138 thousand euros – for the planting of over 7 thousand plants on an area of ​​about 7 hectares.

“The recurrence of World Earth Day is a reminder that this is the only planet we have and that we must defend it, in the awareness that all our actions have an impact on the environment – underlines the regional councilor for Territorial Planning, Parks and Forestry , Barbara Lori-. We want to reaffirm our commitment through measures that enrich the regional forest heritage, which make our cities, precious guardians of biodiversity, beautiful and sustainable'”.

World Earth Day

The United Nations celebrates Earth Day every year, one month and two days after the vernal equinox, the April 22nd. Born on April 22, 1970 to underline the need for the conservation of the Earth’s natural resources as a university movement, over time, Earth Day has become an educational and informational event. Environmental groups use it as an opportunity to assess the planet’s problems: air, water and soil pollution, the destruction of ecosystems, the thousands of plant and animal species disappearing, the depletion of non-renewable resources.

Barbara Musiani