Ice hockey DEL: Ingolstadt vs. Munich – live ticker – final, 4th game – 2022/2023 playoffs

19:28 So: Here is a gripping series waiting for the next round. The Saturn Arena is completely sold out, the Ingolstadt fans are eager for the home win. With the championship within reach, both teams will be leaving everything on the ice – it’s going to be tough and hot! The German national anthem is already playing in the ice rink. It’s finally moving on!

19:23 In Game 4, Jonas Stettmer gets the chance to continue working on his incredible story. Head coach Mark French has confidence in his young goalkeeper after his strong performance in the previous clash. On the other side he faces Mathias Niederberger. The veteran is sent into the ring by head coach Don Jackson – no surprise, of course. So it’s another goalie duel of opposites: Stettmer versus Niederberger. Young blood versus experience personified.

19:17 So Ingolstadt has earned the chance to equalize the series. Now it’s up to Munich to show a reaction. At the same time, the Panthers will want to present themselves more successfully than was the case in the first home game of the series. If the Red Bulls find an answer today, they would of course have pulled all the strings with a 3-1 lead and won three match pucks. A scenario that the Panthers must prevent at all costs.

19:10 When joining the Panthers, the role of Jonas Stettmer stands out. The 21-year-old goalkeeper, actually only No. 3 after Michael Garteig and Kevin Reich, jumps in in the box. His first DEL game from the start, then not only in the playoffs but also directly in the final. And because that’s not enough, of course, the boy leaves the ice with victory in his pocket. Stories only the playoffs can offer. See also Death Pelé, because Santos will not retire the number 10 shirt

19:06 But these Ingolstadt are far from defeated. Such a playoff series, especially after the DEL returned to the best-of-seven format, is long. With highs and lows. In the third game, the Panthers hit the ice with just the right reaction. The ERC won 4:3 in Munich and thus shortened.

19:01 And then game 2 followed. The party was supposed to start at home in Ingolstadt. The third final participation in the club’s history, the big dream in mind. But instead of a celebratory mood, there were long faces. A beating by Munich, a disgrace. The Panthers went down 7:1 on their own ice. And Munich is taking a big step towards the championship.

18:56 This thrilling encounter between the two best teams from the main round started as expected: with a nail-biter. In game 1, the Red Bulls won 2-1 at home and took the lead in front of their own fans at Oberwiesenfeld.

18:51 Three games are in the can – this Friday evening the history of this Bavarian duel will be continued. The boys from EHC Red Bull Munich are still in the lead in this last fight for the championship: 2:1. But ERC Ingolstadt now has the momentum on its side after winning game three.