New signing for Inter Miami, which in these minutes has formalized the arrival of the former Turin striker Joseph Martinez. Born in ’93, he comes from Atlanta where he played the last six seasons.

“Josef is a champion and adding him to our group is exciting for us as we head into the 2023 season. He’s been one of the best players in the league since he first arrived and we believe he’ll make a difference here at Inter Miami.” – Chris Henderson pic.twitter.com/QpIUMX5RRo — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 18, 2023