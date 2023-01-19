Blessings in the New Year, warm heart!Municipal Affairs Data Office



Carry out visits and condolences activities during the Spring Festival



The Spring Festival is approaching, and the winter brings warmth. On the morning of January 17, Zhu Jin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Affairs Data Office, led a team to Nongzhuang Village, Yuxin Town, Nanhu District, a paired joint construction unit, to carry out visits and condolences, and sent the party and government to the poor. Caring and warmth, bring Spring Festival condolences and New Year’s blessings.

Accompanied by the cadres of Nongzhuang Village in Yuxin Town, the condolence team visited and condolenced the needy people in three households. Every time they visited a household, the condolence team asked them in detail about their health status, source of income, living expenses and practical difficulties, learned about the implementation of relevant policies, and sent them condolences, condolence money and epidemic prevention materials. At the same time, encourage them to maintain an optimistic attitude, strive to improve their living conditions, and contact the village cadres in time if they encounter difficulties. The Municipal Affairs Data Office will continue to help them solve practical difficulties.

Before leaving, the sympathy team did not forget to tell them that the epidemic situation of the new crown virus infection is still in different stages. During the Spring Festival, they still need to make sufficient preparations for epidemic prevention, strengthen personal protection, be the first person responsible for their own health, and have a happy time happy and peaceful spring festival.

Shen Jianliang, member of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Affairs Data Office, and representatives of party members from various party branches attended the condolences.