‘One hundred thousand none’, music fight for women in the Arena – News

20 days after the announcement, the concert “Una none centomila” is already sold out, which on 26 September will see the great voices of Italian music together against violence against women on the stage of the Verona Arena.





The Scaliger amphitheater has already hosted a musical festival against feminicide in the past. Tuesday 26 September will be a new moment of celebration and sharing to give concrete help to centers and organizations that support women victims of violence. The proceeds from the show will go to structures capable of guaranteeing their own empowerment, ensuring the sustainability of the activities they carry out over time and providing solid and lasting support to the victims.



