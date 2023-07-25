FC Bayern: Sabitzer deletes Munich photos – change to BVB perfect

Sports transfer perfect

Before switching to BVB, Sabitzer deletes all his Bayern photos on Instagram

Status: 24.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

“Competition will be intensified in midfield”

FC Bayern Munich officially presented the two newcomers Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro in a press conference. Sports reporter Julien Wolff explains exactly how this should pay off for the team.

Marcel Sabitzer no longer played a role in FC Bayern’s plans. His farewell to BVB is amazing. The midfielder takes an unusual measure on social media.

Some of his colleagues were still on the pitch when Marcel Sabitzer left the Munich stadium. The midfielder was present at the FC Bayern team presentation on Sunday afternoon, but not afterwards at the training game in front of the fans. Sabitzer was the first to walk towards the stadium exit, he did not want to comment on the reporters.

It was already clear on Sunday evening: The Austrian national player is moving to Borussia Dortmund, the signs were unmistakable. After two years at Bayern, six months of which as a loan player at Manchester United. It then became official on Monday evening: Munich made it public that the 29-year-old would join arch-rivals from Dortmund. The transfer fee should be in the range of 20 million euros. Sabitzer will follow the BVB squad, who left for a test match trip to the USA on Monday, on Tuesday, as will BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

“Marcel Sabitzer is a player with heart and passion who has always given everything for Bayern,” said Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, according to the Bayern announcement. In a message from Dortmund, Sabitzer himself said that he “would like to do his part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible”.

“They were intense years at FC Bayern,” wrote Sabitzer

Sabitzer’s actions on Instagram show that he was not satisfied with his time with the German record champions. He or his agency took all of his photos and entries from his time at Bayern offline. 17 months of his career have disappeared digitally here. Such a measure is otherwise only known from celebrity separations, when pictures of the former partner are deleted or taken offline.

Sabitzer’s account now only shows photos of him in the jerseys of his former clubs RB Leipzig and Manchester United, as well as private pictures. Early Monday evening, however, Sabitzer posted a new photo in the Bayern jersey and thanked the club and the fans for their support in a conciliatory post: “It was two beautiful and intense years at FC Bayern.”

Sabitzer has apparently not yet said goodbye to his Munich teammates. “I didn’t see him anymore,” said Bayern defense chief Matthijs de Ligt on Sunday evening: “If anyone goes to Borussia Dortmund, have fun and good luck. That’s the only thing I can say.” He can use that now.

Contract until summer 2025

The midfielder, who moved to Munich from RB Leipzig in 2021, has been on loan to United since last January and still has a contract in Munich until June 30, 2025. However, Sabitzer does not play a role in the sporting plans of FCB coach Thomas Tuchel for the new season, with the newly signed compatriot Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig he has also had further competition. In addition, national player and midfield star Leon Goretzka emphasized on Sunday evening that he would stay with Bayern.

At Dortmund, Sabitzer could fill the gap left by Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid. Sabitzer is said to have had offers from England and Italy.

