The Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) visited the Memmingen police station on Tuesday. The minister then explained: “Memmingen and the Allgäu as a whole are among the safest regions in Germany.” Holetschek came to Memmingen together with Sandro Kirchner, State Secretary in the Bavarian State Ministry of the Interior for Sport and Integration.

A “great token of appreciation”

“We are very pleased about the visit of Mr. Holetschek and Mr. Kirchner to the Memmingen police,” said police chief Dr. Claudia Strössner. “This is a great sign of appreciation for the daily work of the police officers here in the Lower Allgäu and a big signal of support.” During their visit, Holetschek and Kirchner found out about the tasks of the Memmingen Police Inspectorate and the border police group attached to it at Allgäu Airport “The head of the department explained the security situation in the area of ​​responsibility of the police inspection to the two guests. Police director Joachim Huber emphasized that citizens have been able to feel very safe for years. The Memmingen police would like to live up to this claim in the future,” said Huber

Attacks on police officers: “No trivial offense”

Klaus Holetschek concluded after his visit: “Memmingen and the Allgäu as a whole are among one of the safest regions in Germany. We owe this in particular to the excellent work of the police and a judiciary, which takes decisive action against breaches of the law.” The minister emphasized that attacks on police officers, firefighters and rescue workers, as on New Year’s Eve in Berlin, were not trivial offenses but “unspeakable crimes” that had to be prosecuted and punished consistently. “Bavaria is the number one security country, also because we stand by our emergency services without any ifs or buts and appreciate their work,” said Holetschek. An expression of this is the record volume last year in the material and construction budget of the police of 596 million euros.

Reinforcement for police stations

Holetschek and Kirchner thanked the employees of the Memmingen inspection for the insight and assured the police of the full support of the Bavarian state government. “We will strengthen the Bavarian police from 2017 to 2023 with a total of 3,500 additional police stations,” said Secretary of State for the Interior Kirchner. “With more than 45,000 jobs, the Bavarian police will have the highest number of jobs in their history this year. As part of our job concept ‘The Bavarian Police 2025’, the police stations in Swabia South/West will also benefit from the reinforcement!”