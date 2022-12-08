Home News Ong, the State will have to refurbish the Iuventa ship
News

Ong, the State will have to refurbish the Iuventa ship

by admin
Ong, the State will have to refurbish the Iuventa ship

Another point in favor of the NGOs in the judicial match against the Italian state. After the many investigations that ended in nothing, even in the only one that led to the indictment of 21 members of humanitarian organizations on charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration, the NGOs achieved another victory. The Iuventa, the ship of the German Jugend Rettet now reduced to a pile of wreckage after having been impounded for five years in the port of Trapani, will have to be brought back to its initial conditions and maintained at state expense.

Lo

See also  Coronavirus, today 77,621 new cases (+ 1.8% weekly) and 170 deaths

You may also like

Anxieties in poetry: roots, land and feelings at...

The EU, ok with the ceiling on cash...

Resilience of imports and exports shows that foreign...

Croatia will join Schengen from 1 January 2023,...

Are you missing new volunteers? The Committee of...

Maneuver, on the scrapping of fines last word...

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Summary丨Regarding nucleic acid testing, home isolation, etc., the...

Politicians and social networks: Meloni wins hands down,...

Treviso Xmas Run, the historic center invaded by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy