Another point in favor of the NGOs in the judicial match against the Italian state. After the many investigations that ended in nothing, even in the only one that led to the indictment of 21 members of humanitarian organizations on charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration, the NGOs achieved another victory. The Iuventa, the ship of the German Jugend Rettet now reduced to a pile of wreckage after having been impounded for five years in the port of Trapani, will have to be brought back to its initial conditions and maintained at state expense.

