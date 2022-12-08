There are 9 children who died from bacterial inflammation caused by Streptococcus A in Great Britain. The bacterium can affect the throat and skin, keeping the infection asymptomatic and easy to resolve; but when it becomes invasive, the situation can become serious, triggering scarlet fever, tonsillitis, impetigo, and in the worst case even death, because the bacteria spread throughout the body, including the blood, in the deep muscles, lungs or adipose tissue assuming example origin of toxic shock syndrome precisely from streptococcal exotoxins or necrotizing fasciitis.

To tell her story today is Mrs. Jenna, mother of George a 5-year-old boy, who warns parents to remain vigilant about the children’s symptoms. The little boy was admitted to Grimsby Children’s Hospital in Lincolnshire after his mother, Jenna, noticed something was wrong. Her family doctor had already diagnosed George with thrush (i.e. oral candidiasis) but the woman was sure he needed hospital treatment and called the medical assistance service.

In fact, while in the hospital, the little boy was diagnosed with strep A infection. Jenna will never forget her son’s cry of pain. «They couldn’t get him an IV because he was wriggling so much, so he was given intramuscular antibiotics »said the young woman, as reported by The Sun.

George made a full recovery, but Jenna said: «His screams will always haunt me. I am so thankful that she made it».

The young mother also talks about the little ones (and there are 9 so far) who didn’t make it and died from the virus. «I was in tears when I learned of the children who didn’t make it. If George had died, I can’t think about it…».

Cases of Streptococcus A have surged across the UK, with the outbreak so far claiming the lives of nine children, most under the age of 10, since September.

Seven-year-old Hanna is among those young people who lost their lives. What started as a mild cough quickly deteriorated and she tragically died within 24 hours. Meanwhile, another dad recounted how he took his five-year-old Stella-Lily to the emergency room three times before she died of Strep. TO.

And another mom shared photos of her baby to highlight how quickly Strep strikes. After her baby was diagnosed with the disease.

It is therefore essential to recognize what the symptoms of Streptococcus A are. In particular, invasive group A streptococcal infection may be associated with: necrotizing fasciitis toxic shock syndrome

Early symptoms and signs of these conditions include:

– fever

– intense pain

– severe swelling

– redness around any wounds

– dizziness

– confusion

– low pressure

– skin rash

– abdominal pain