Online all the materials of Mecspe 2023 — Companies

A presence as protagonists, full of content and significant for the Ear-ER Mech who made a strong contribution to Mecspe 2023the international reference fair for the manufacturing industry which was held at the Bologna fair in recent weeks.

These are the numbers: over 100 square meters of dedicated space, 11 partners, 26 speakers and a program that has seen alternating 12 workshopall of great interest and relevance starting from the opening event by the Clust-ER Mech on the iartificial intelligence applied to production processes of manufacturing companies.

During the three days of the fair there were numerous moments dedicated to networking and to mutual knowledge of the participating companieswho also had the opportunity to meet the partners of Comet – Friuli-Venezia Giulia engineering cluster.

Clust-ER Mech has participated in the special initiatives of Mecspe inside Heart Showthematic area dedicated to the evolution of sustainable mobility and all the technological options in this field.

