Only 9 dirhams and Europe tour

Only 9 dirhams and Europe tour

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Airlines has announced a new scheme for those traveling to Europe. Under this scheme, Europe tour will be booked by paying just 9 dirhams.
According to Arab media, the last date to take advantage of this offer of the famous airline is May 24. By paying this amount, the hotel will also be booked. The purpose of this presentation is to promote tourism in the world.
Apart from European countries, one can also travel to Turkey and Italy through this scheme. Note that AED 90 will be non-refundable in case of cancellation of advance booking.

