Zvezdan Slavnić about Ksenia Pajčin | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić spoke about Ksenia Pajčin, with whom he had fun in his youth.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

In addition to his prison past, Zvezdan was also in the spotlight because of his relationship with the late singer Ksenija Pajčin, about whom he always had only words of praise. Slavnić has repeatedly pointed out that Ksenija is his greatest boyhood love.

“Yes, it was the greatest love of a boy, she was 17 years old, I was 16. We were together for a year, then it dragged on. My greatest love as a boy,” he once said in the Cooperative.

Source: Instagram/ksenia_pajcin

Now, with his current chosen one Anđela Đuričić, he summarized the impressions of his participation in the reality show so far and admitted that for a long time he could not relax and openly talk about his life at the black table, especially his relationship with Ksenija Pajčin. Slavnić revealed how sorry he was for not talking more nicely about her and explained to people how special she was.

“I would like to talk more about Ksenia. She was always cheerful and smiling, and I shortened it that way. I don’t like to talk about it… They asked me, but I never talked about praising her for what she really was when we were together It was as if she was not from this world, how different and positive she was…”, said Zvezdan.



Zvezdan Slavnić about Ksenia Pajčin Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!