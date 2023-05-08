marinović borac sarajevo | Sport

Here’s what Banja Luka’s strategist said at the end of the match with the burgundy team!

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

The footballers of Borca won a new performance on the European stage tonight!

They are red and blue triumphed with a score of 1:0 over Sarajevowhich, along with the victory of Željezničar in Grbavica over Velež, enabled them, mathematically, to make their fourth consecutive appearance in European competitions.

“A very important match both for us and for Sarajevo. There weren’t many chances, in the first half, Sarajevo had one chance, just like us. In the second half, we had more players, but Sarajevo also defended very well. We had that post and at the end an opportunity that we took towards the end of the game. Three points are very important for us, I want to congratulate the players, there are still three rounds left. We go from game to game, of course we want to play as well as possible in all matches, to keep that second position which is very important for European competitions“, Borca coach Vinko Marinović told TV Arena Sport after the game.

See photos from the match:

