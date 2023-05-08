Inject vitality into the economy and add style to the Asian Games——Side Notes on the 2023 Hangzhou Social Organization Charity Carnival-Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Our reporter Wang Bingjie

On May 5, the main venue of the 2023 Hangzhou Social Organization Charity Carnival was held at the Hubin Pedestrian Street in Shangcheng District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province. Lakeside Pedestrian Street is located on the bank of West Lake. It is a lively commercial district. Many citizens who come here stop to watch, or ask questions. Some citizens even participate in interactive activities to experience the rich and colorful brought by social organizations and caring enterprises public welfare activities.

Meng Xia’s vegetation grows, and everything is at the right time. This carnival is the 11th consecutive social organization public welfare carnival held in Hangzhou. It is hosted by the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government, undertaken by the Shangcheng District People’s Government and Hangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau, and co-organized by the Shangcheng District Civil Affairs Bureau and Shangcheng District Hubin Sub-district Office. There is 1 main venue and 2 sub-venues. The main venue includes the opening ceremony, theme exhibition area, development achievements exhibition area, etc.

Celebrating the Asian Games to promote the economy and help win the “two hard battles”

“Social organizations should always stay in the overall situation of the country and the general trend of the times, and take on the mission of ‘bowing in the prosperity and honoring the world‘ to help the economy and contribute to the Asian Games, so that the Asian Games will become another wonderful appearance for Hangzhou to go to the world.”

At the opening ceremony, representatives from social organizations read out the Proposal for Social Organizations to Help the Economy Contribute to the Asian Games. The theme of this year’s carnival is “invigorating the economy and adding style to the Asian Games”. The reporter learned from Ge Weiping, director of the Social Organization Administration Bureau of Hangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau, that the focus of this year’s carnival is “two hard battles”.

“The Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have proposed the goal of winning the ‘two hard battles’ of the Asian Games and economic recovery. The Civil Affairs Bureau focuses on this goal and guides the city’s social organizations, especially industry associations and chambers of commerce, to actively integrate into, Actively participate.” Ge Weiping said.

The theme exhibition area is the “highlight” of this carnival, with seven themes of “traveling in Hangzhou”, “eating in Hangzhou”, “living in Hangzhou”, “beauty in Hangzhou”, “love in Hangzhou”, “moving in Hangzhou” and “holding hands in Hangzhou” The interactive section, through public welfare exhibitions, public welfare bazaars, interactive activities and other forms, comprehensively demonstrates the style and measures of benefiting the people of Hangzhou’s tourism, catering, sports and other industries.

The industry associations and chambers of commerce in Hangzhou are the key exhibitors of this year’s carnival. It has become the consensus of the city’s industry associations and chambers of commerce to take the opportunity of welcoming the Asian Games to boost economic development. The Hangzhou Sports and Leisure Industry Association set up football experience activities in the sports experience area to spread the knowledge of the Asian Games and create an atmosphere for the Asian Games; And other coupons to attract tourists to see the new look of Hangzhou and visit the Asian Games venues.

Set the direction and set an example to explore the path of high-quality development

“High-quality development” is the key word of this carnival. The main venue showcases social organizations in Hangzhou in an all-round and multi-angle way through the display of development achievements such as “Social Organization + Asian Games” and “Social Organization + Common Wealth”, as well as activities such as the awarding of provincial and municipal brand social organizations and leaders of social organizations in 2022. High-quality development results highlight the exemplary and guiding role of outstanding social organizations and role models and leaders in high-quality development.

The public welfare carnival of social organizations in Hangzhou is organized by different districts every year. As the host district of this year’s carnival, Shangcheng District is remarkable in terms of the high-quality development of social organizations.

“In recent years, Shangcheng District has continuously improved the social organization development system of ‘improving quality, increasing efficiency, and full of vitality’, and gradually realized the transformation of social organization development from quantity growth and scale expansion to quality improvement and structural optimization. and other aspects have provided strong support for economic and social development.”

Hui Haitao, deputy secretary of the Shangcheng District Party Committee and head of the district, mentioned in his speech at the opening ceremony that as the “window city” of the provincial capital, Shangcheng District actively explores the path of high-quality development of social organizations, and has successively been awarded the first batch of social organization construction innovation demonstration areas in the country, The first batch of “observation points for comprehensive reform of social organization construction and management” in the province.

The two sub-venues of this year’s carnival are themed “the linkage of five social organizations” to explore the high-quality development path of social organizations and demonstrate the achievements of social organizations in helping grassroots social governance. On the afternoon of the 5th, the reporter came to the branch venue at No. 79, Jinchaidai Lane, Ziyang Street, Shangcheng District. This is where the first residents’ committee in New China was established. The event site was full of surrounding residents. The original song “Fighting for the Asian Games”, the folk dance “Building the Chinese Dream Together”, and the performance of ancient color tricks brought by social organizations were lively and interesting, and attracted the audience. Cheers.

The reporter learned from the relevant person in charge of the Civil Affairs Bureau of Shangcheng District that there are currently 16 provincial and municipal brand social organizations in Shangcheng District, 19 leading figures in provincial and municipal social organizations, and many local social organizations have won national honors and awards. Played an active role in social governance and serving the masses.

Cross-regional and cross-field, extending the radius of the “concentric circle” of public welfare

At the opening ceremony, a cute cow wearing a blue T-shirt and a red armband of “public service” appeared on the big screen. This cartoon image is called “Minmin”, and it is the first digital image released for the public welfare carnival of social organizations in Hangzhou.

Song Cheng, deputy director of the Social Organization Management Bureau of Hangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau, explained to reporters the connotation of “minmin”.

“‘Minmin’ means ‘close to the people and friendly’, which embodies the positive energy of social organizations in Hangzhou to gather public welfare forces and inherit the spirit of public welfare with the original intention of public welfare, and also shows the spiritual outlook of social organizations and their workers in Hangzhou in the new era.” Song Song Cheng said.

The opening ceremony promotional video titled “Public Welfare Links Beauty” shows the good deeds of social organizations in Hangzhou linking various resources and warming the city with public welfare. Gathering efforts to create a “concentric circle” of public welfare is the direction of the Hangzhou Social Organization Charity Carnival.

Continuing the previous cross-regional practice, this year’s carnival invited outstanding social organizations from Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and other cities in Zhejiang to participate in the exhibition, in order to enhance the exchange and cooperation of brand social organizations between cities and promote the development of social organizations in the Yangtze River Delta region. Collaborative development of social organizations. In the theme exhibition area “Hand in Hand with Hangzhou”, the reporter saw the booths of social organizations such as Shanghai Pudong New Area Tourism Association, Nanjing Environmental Protection Industry Association, Hefei Tourism Association, and Huzhou Humanity and Social Innovation and Development Center.

To deepen the previous cross-field practice, this year’s carnival is led by several industry associations and chambers of commerce in Hangzhou, introducing Hangzhou Renhe Hotel Group Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Dahua Hotel, Zhejiang China Travel Service Group Co., Ltd. and other companies in multiple sections of the theme exhibition area , the government set up the stage, the associations sang operas, and enterprises participated, providing visitors with a variety of public welfare products and public welfare services.