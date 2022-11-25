Fiery question and answer between the leader of Italia Viva, Senator Matteo Renzi, and the prosecutor of Florence, Luca Turco. The two met at this morning’s preliminary hearing for the Open inquiry.

«The Turkish prosecutor, starting a very heated debate, approached the visibly annoyed Senator Renzi, showing the interview that the senator gave this morning to La Stampa» reports a note from the IV Firenze press office.

Renzi, it is explained, «replied, in the presence of lawyers and insiders: “And now what does he do? Are you also trying me for my interviews? I repeat that I do not trust her. I have respected the law, you have not respected the sentence of the Court of Cassation”».

The heated discussion lasted almost ten minutes in front of all the lawyers. “If someone thinks of threatening or intimidating me, he doesn’t know me. I’m only sorry if – Renzi’s words reported in the note – this arrogant style also comes with defendants who don’t have the opportunity to defend themselves like I do”.