Seventy-seven years of history and a gift to future generations. Today – on the same day in which in 1945 he began working as a welder at the Gloria bicycle factory – at the IBM Studios in Milan, Ernesto Colnago presented the new project: in the history of the workshop in via Cavour in Cambiago, a museum will be born with 80 of the specimens designed and built by the mechanic who later became a successful entrepreneur.

New challenge

—

The museum will open on December 18 and will be free to visit. Visitors will therefore be able to retrace 77 years of history through photographs, multimedia installations, original race jerseys, but above all admire some of the bicycles protagonists of legendary feats such as those of Eddy Merckx’s hour record in 1972, that of the 1982 Goodwood World Championship and those of the five Paris-Roubaix victories. Many of the champions who won with his bikes greeted the new challenge from Colnago: from Saronni to Bettini to Bugno.