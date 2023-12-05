OPEN STARTUP: Successful launch of the first cohort of the OST Program Senegal with 18 dynamic startups in Dakar

DAKAR, Senegal, December 4, 2023 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Open Startup, a regional organization that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship, is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the OST Program Bootcamp in Senegal, which was held in La – DER, Dakar, Senegal, on November 18 and 19.

The Bootcamp marked a milestone as the first implementation of the OST Program in Senegal, with the participation of 18 startups and 15 talented individuals. The event aimed to empower and equip early stage startups and aspiring individuals with essential skills for success.

Highlights :

Participants : The Bootcamp brought together 18 startups and 15 talents from different sectors of the booming Senegalese entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Content : The program featured dynamic sessions, including an icebreaker session, inspiring keynotes from accomplished entrepreneurs, and intensive training sessions covering critical topics such as Problem/Solution fit and customer discovery.

Expert speakers : Attendees had the privilege of learning from industry experts including Ivy Schultz – Director of Entrepreneurship at Columbia School of Engineering, Farzin Samadani – Entrepreneur; Advise ; Founder and Walid Midani – Founder of Bravvo, who shared their invaluable knowledge and expertise.

Among the major challenges of the DER/FJ is that of offering adapted support programs capable of responding as precisely as possible to the expectations of our entrepreneurs and giving them a better understanding of the opportunities offered to them.

In this sense, we are delighted with this new partnership with Open Startup, which enriches and diversifies the content that we offer to our startups and entrepreneurs.

The experience that Open Startup enjoys with university incubators, including the famous Columbia University in the United States, makes it a major asset in enabling young project leaders to structure their idea and develop a business model better correlated with the realities of national markets. and international organizations that surround their sector. ” declared Ms. Mame Aby Seye DER/FJ, General Delegate.

Next steps :

After the Boot Camp, participants will embark on an 18-week journey of intensive training, mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs, and international exposure to the global startup ecosystem. The program will include prototyping support, an immersive trip to Tunisia and will culminate with a visit to New York in April 2024 for the finalist startup.

Open Startup expresses its sincere gratitude to its partners, notably AfricaGrow, Columbia Engineering, Columbia Business School, the United States Embassy in Tunis, AfricInvest Group Inc. and the General Delegation for Rapid Entrepreneurship – DER, for their decisive support in the success of this program.

About OST :

Open Startup (OST) is a non-profit organization that serves as a regional hub for start-ups in North Africa and the Middle East. OST’s mission is to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by providing access to resources, networks and mentorship across continents. Through its various programs, OST supports startups and entrepreneurs in the creation and growth of their businesses, thereby promoting economic growth and job creation in the region.

