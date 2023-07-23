Home » Opening of Canteen for the Elderly in Chongqing Village Improves Quality of Life for Seniors
Opening of Canteen for the Elderly in Chongqing Village Improves Quality of Life for Seniors

Opening of Canteen for the Elderly in Chongqing Village Improves Quality of Life for Seniors

New Canteen for Elderly Opens in Chongqing Village

Hualong.com – In a heartwarming move, a new canteen for the elderly has officially opened in Zhulangping, Weishi Village, Tianguan Township, Youyang County, Chongqing City. This initiative aims to provide nutritious meals and improve the quality of life for elderly individuals aged 60 and above in the village.

The opening day saw rural cadres and deputies to the National People’s Congress of Tianguan Township volunteering at the canteen to offer services such as haircuts and medical examinations for the elderly. Policy awareness campaigns were also conducted during the event. Additionally, cultural and entertainment activities like hand-waving dance, singing folk songs, and playing chess were organized to enhance the spiritual and cultural well-being of the elderly.

Secretary of the Party Branch of Weishi Village, Ran Jingyou, shared that 72 elderly individuals above the age of 60 enjoyed the opening day’s meal, which cost only 2 yuan per person. The canteen currently operates on a weekly meal system, with plans to transition to a daily system based on operational feasibility.

The establishment of the canteen has garnered praise from those who have availed its services. The elderly patrons appreciate the affordable meals along with the cultural and entertainment activities. They also commend the informative sessions about the country’s policies and guidelines.

In addition to improving the dining situation for the elderly, the opening of the canteen aims to provide a comfortable space for emotional and spiritual communication. It fosters a strong connection between the people, the party, and the government.

To ensure continuous improvement, the canteen has implemented a feedback mechanism. A registration book enables villagers to rate the service attitude, sanitation, and recipes of the canteen while providing suggestions for its healthy development. The canteen also offers policy awareness campaigns and conducts training for healthy elderly care.

Funding for the operation of the canteen is derived from social donations and 8% of the village’s collective economic profits. Weishi Village comprises nine villager groups, 790 households, and a total population of 2,555 individuals. There are 535 elderly residents aged 60 and above, accounting for 21% of the village’s population. To better address the dining needs of the elderly, three canteens for the elderly have been set up. The Zhulangping and Weizi Primary School meal aid sites are currently operational, catering to groups 1 to 5. Construction of the remaining meal aid site is ongoing and it is expected to be completed and operational soon.

The opening of the canteen for the elderly not only ensures access to meals but also creates a supportive and enriching environment for the elderly population. It serves as a testament to the commitment of the village to prioritize the well-being of its elderly residents.

