In Garzón, Gigante and Campoalegre, four men were arrested in the midst of isolated incidents.

Four alleged dealers were captured, who were found several doses of marijuana and coke base ready for distribution.

In the first case, a 21-year-old man was captured in the El Carmen neighborhood of the municipality of Gigante, whom the uniformed officers, through a search of people, found in a plastic bag more than 30 doses of bazuco weighing 20 grams approximately.

Likewise, in the Los Comuneros neighborhood of the diocesan capital of Huila, alias “Kleiber” was captured, whom the uniformed officers observed suspiciously in a sector highly frequented by consumers, for which they immediately requested a search, finding him inside a bag 15 marijuana cigarettes and 24 bazuco ballots.

Likewise, on the public highway of the El Carmen neighborhood in Garzón, a 44-year-old alias “Yilmor” was captured with 30 marijuana cigarettes ready for sale.

Finally, in the Caraguaja neighborhood of the rice-growing capital of Huila, alias “Palomo” was captured, who was caught by investigators claiming to be selling 25 cigarettes (dose) of marijuana.