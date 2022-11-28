Business News November 28th

Ophiopogon japonicus in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province is not moving fast, the market remains stable, and the source of goods is sufficient. The current price is 76-78 yuan, the medium price is 74-76 yuan, and the pharmaceutical factory is 72-74 yuan. The production area is currently closed during the epidemic. Unhappy, vendors have a strong willingness to sell. (This information is provided by Li Sidong, Sichuan Kangziyuan Traditional Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.)

(Article source: SunSir)

