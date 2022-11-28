Home News Ophiopogon japonicus in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province is not moving fast and the market remains stable Sichuan Province_Sina Finance_Sina.com
News

Ophiopogon japonicus in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province is not moving fast and the market remains stable Sichuan Province_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin

Business News November 28th

Ophiopogon japonicus in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province is not moving fast, the market remains stable, and the source of goods is sufficient. The current price is 76-78 yuan, the medium price is 74-76 yuan, and the pharmaceutical factory is 72-74 yuan. The production area is currently closed during the epidemic. Unhappy, vendors have a strong willingness to sell. (This information is provided by Li Sidong, Sichuan Kangziyuan Traditional Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.)

(Article source: SunSir)

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  The market transactions are generally expected to be weak, and the price of thermal coal is mainly running. Shanxi Province_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

South, Svimez: 500 thousand potential new poor for...

Interactive Poster | The Secretary of the Provincial...

The zero covid policy awakens the desire for...

The unheeded alarm of the former mayor of...

From Polesine to Casamicciola: when land mismanagement sows...

Chongqing added 238 local confirmed cases yesterday, 9447...

Covid, after a thousand days of pandemic, the...

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather...

Cooks, waiters, labourers: this is how the Smuraglia...

China-UK relations: Staff dissent over UK government’s demand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy