China News Agency, Beijing, November 28th. Comprehensive news: According to the latest report released by the Argentine Ministry of Health, in the past week, there were 3,323 new confirmed cases of new crowns in the country, an increase of 50.6% from the value reported a week ago, and the epidemic is showing a rebound trend. Guido David, an expert from the Philippine OCTA research team, said on the 27th local time that the positive rate of the new crown in Luzon Island has increased, and the positive rate in Ilocos Sur has risen the fastest.

Americas and Europe: Argentine epidemic rebounds

According to the Argentine newspaper LA NACION, the Argentine Ministry of Health stated on the 27th that in the past week, there were 3,323 new confirmed cases of new crowns in the country, an increase of 50.6% from the value reported a week ago. According to the report, the rebound of the epidemic in the country is concentrated in the province of Buenos Aires and the federal capital (Buenos Aires). These two regions have reported a total of 2,844 cases of infection in the past week, accounting for 28% of the total number. 85.5%.

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 13:20 Beijing time on the 28th, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States reached 98,568,849, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,079,197.

According to the “Cyprus Mail” (Cyprus Mail) report on the 27th, Michalis Voniatis, a member of the Cyprus Scientific Advisory Group, said that the number of deaths from the new crown in the country has increased, and most of them are over 70 years old. He called on vulnerable groups and people over the age of 60 to receive the fourth dose of the new crown vaccine and take relevant preventive measures, such as wearing masks in crowded places.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian New Crown Virus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters stated on the 27th that in the past 24 hours, Russia has added 5,918 new confirmed cases of the new crown, and the cumulative number of infected cases has exceeded 21.57 million. There were 51 new deaths, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 390,000.

Asia and Oceania: The positive rate of new crowns in the Philippines has risen

According to CNN Philippines, Guido David, an expert from the Philippine OCTA research team, said on the 27th that at least 9 provinces on Luzon have seen an increase in the positive rate of the new crown. Among them, the positive rate in Ilocos Sur rose the fastest, from 21.7% in the previous week to 32.9% on the 26th, which means that about 3 out of every 10 people tested for the new crown virus were infected. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Metro Manila also rose from 7.5 percent to 11.1 percent.

Guido David said earlier that if the upward trend in the capital region does not reverse, the surge in cases in June may be repeated. On November 25, the Philippine Department of Health confirmed the discovery of a highly contagious and immune-evading subvariant of Omicron BQ.1 in the country.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Anti-epidemic Countermeasures Headquarters reported on the 28th that as of 00:00 that day, South Korea had 22,327 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia compared with 0:00 the previous day, 44 new deaths, and a total of 30,413 deaths. 0.11%.

According to the “New Zealand Herald” report on the 28th, in the past week, there were 27,076 new confirmed cases of new crowns in New Zealand, and 58 new deaths. Both values ​​​​have increased from the previous week. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said 6547 of the infections reported in the past seven days were reinfections. (Finish)

