Home » Elektroprivreda RS established a company in Slovenia | Info
World

Elektroprivreda RS established a company in Slovenia | Info

by admin
Elektroprivreda RS established a company in Slovenia | Info

The general director of “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska” Luka Petrović and the executive director for technical affairs Ivan Koprivica talked in Slovenia with the Minister of Environmental Protection, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer about the possibilities of joint investments in Srpska.

Source: Mondo – Željko Svitlica

During the meeting with the Slovenian minister, sustainable development and investment in facilities from renewable energy sources were also discussed.

The delegation of “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska” informed the Slovenian minister that it has established a company in this country that will deal with electricity trade, it was announced from “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska”.

During their working visit to Slovenia, the directors of “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska” also visited the port of Kopar, where they met with the director of this company, Bostijana Napast.

SRNA

See also  North Korea, Kim's proclamation: "With the new missile improving the effectiveness of a nuclear attack, our enemies will be more afraid"

You may also like

Seven heroes against an oil pipeline: the film...

Many people are fleeing Sudan

Pontifical Lateran University in Rome installs a statue...

“The explosion in the skies of Ukraine was...

Quality arancini made by disabled people and foreign...

Nunzia De Girolamo from Pierluigi Diaco: “I didn’t...

VIDEO – A bear is found inside the...

THQ Nordic announces a new Showcase for August...

FIBA Champions League Final Four 2023 teams pairs...

Čukarica Partizan live broadcast livestream | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy