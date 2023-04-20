Elektroprivreda RS established a company in Slovenia | Info

The general director of “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska” Luka Petrović and the executive director for technical affairs Ivan Koprivica talked in Slovenia with the Minister of Environmental Protection, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer about the possibilities of joint investments in Srpska.

Source: Mondo – Željko Svitlica

During the meeting with the Slovenian minister, sustainable development and investment in facilities from renewable energy sources were also discussed.

The delegation of “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska” informed the Slovenian minister that it has established a company in this country that will deal with electricity trade, it was announced from “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska”.

During their working visit to Slovenia, the directors of “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska” also visited the port of Kopar, where they met with the director of this company, Bostijana Napast.

SRNA