Using hearing aids lowers the risk of dementia

Il link between hearing loss and dementia it has already been the focus of many scientific studies, which confirm its validity. In practice, most works argue that using a hearing aid when you have hearing problems can delay the onset.

Now a new study from China‘s Shandong University argues that while hearing loss increases the risk of dementia, using the right hearing aids lowers the risk back to that of the general population who can hear well.

Link between hearing loss and dementia: previous studies had already reached the same conclusions

A study done in 2020 published in The Lancet had shown that uncorrected hearing loss would cause 8% of dementia cases. Also another research this time last December posted on Jama Neurology had shown that those who corrected hearing impaired almost immediately improve their scores on cognitive tests.

The researchers analyzed data from nearly half a million people. Their information was contained in the UK Biobank, a massive British database that has been collecting information about the health of its citizens for years.

Using correction devices is also crucial for prevention

The research team argues that using hearing aids is the most important intervention on dementia risk factors at least for middle-aged people, who are most affected by hearing loss. Other risk factors include depression, social isolation, and even a sedentary lifestyle.

The reason hearing aids also work on dementia risk is that they reduce the cognitive effort we put in whenever we can’t hear a word well.

Expert opinion

The professor Camillus Marradirector of the Operative Unit of the Gemelli Memorial Clinic in Rome, explains in this video interview how timely hearing correction can delay the onset of dementia, even in predisposed people.



hearing aid and dementia Marra

Link between hearing loss and dementia: too few Italians who accept hearing aids

The problem is that still too few people who need them, still use hearing aids. In Italy there are about 7 million people who have hearing problems. However, 75% of them do not wear a hearing aid. Most affected are men over the age of 65. However, it takes them up to seven years to accept that they have a problem and to go to a specialist to solve it.

Read also…