The opposition lawyer, Enrique Anaya, criticized the government of President Nayib Bukele for delivering laptops and tablets to Salvadoran boys and girls, calling the delivery a farce and stating that it would have been “much better to give them a cell phone.”

The Links with Education program seeks to reduce the digital gap and provide technological tools to basic and secondary education students to face the challenges of the new times.

However, opponents have pointed out that it is a waste of money to invest in Education. Anaya suggested that boys and girls do not need a laptop and that a cell phone would be enough to cover their needs.

The Government of President Nayib Bukele has determined that the public must be equal to or better than the private, and opinions like Anaya’s have no place in this new way of doing government, where they try to give the best to the people.