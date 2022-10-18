A fiber optic pipeline severed during the works between Puos and Cornei for the laying of the line towards Chies triggered an internet connection blackout which hit Tambre heavily on Monday evening but which also caused inconvenience in other places, such as Farra.

The Municipality of Tambre alerted citizens via social media – at least those who can count on cellular network connections to consult the web – this afternoon.

“Work is being done to lay the optical fiber that goes to Chies”, explains the deputy mayor of Tambre, Ueli Costa, “but while the cutter was being used to cut the asphalt, the Telecom optical fiber was also sheared and unfortunately it was the damage. This is not a simple electrical cable to reconnect, it takes precision to reconnect a fiber optic line and therefore it will take time. I just spoke to a Telecom executive. They plan to complete the repair tonight, Tuesday. They are working without interruption, nothing to say from this point of view, but it didn’t take us ».

The inconveniences were particularly severe in Tambre, where not only the houses connected to the fiber were found without connection, but also the commercial and professional activities.

«Bars, restaurants and shops in the evening cannot close the receipts if they do not have an internet connection», explains Ueli Costa. “And after a few days without being able to do the operation, they also risk tax assessments.”

A difficult situation, therefore, for Tambre’s economic operators connected to optical fiber. «Twenty days ago we had already had problems», explains the deputy mayor of Tambre, «because due to the replacement of an out of order control unit on the Strada delle Coste we had been without a connection for three days. Now this new problem ».