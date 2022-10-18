A brief review on the PC version of the Uncharted Adventures of Thieves Legends Collection: Relive the classics at 4K60FPS with divine image quality | In the past year or two, PlayStation has actively ported its exclusive works to PC and sold them again. Recently, a PS5 HD collection of “Uncharted 4” was launched. “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection” is launched. The following is a brief review of “Hong Kong 01” Technology Toys Channel.



The picture is beautiful and smooth, the magnificent scenery is superb

“Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection” was originally a high-definition upgrade version of Uncharted 4 + Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Remaster for PS5, and now it is ported to PC.

The original PS4 version of Uncharted 4 could be said to have exhausted the PS4’s capabilities at the time, and the picture was very good even from the current point of view; and after the high-definition, the picture quality has been improved to a higher level, even by the standards of the PS5 generation. It’s almost the same as “The Last Survivor 2”, “Horizon Western Forbidden Land”, etc., especially in many places with open scenery, a random screenshot is a wallpaper series. It can only be said that Popigou really has a lot in landscaping. set.

However, one of the shortcomings of the PS4 version of Uncharted is that the smoothness is always limited by the function, and it can only have 30FPS; and the HD version is the best place besides the picture quality enhancement. Naturally, it has 60FPS. The earlier PS5 version provides 3 display modes. , respectively Fidelity Mode (Native 4K, 30FPS), Performance Mode (Dynamic 4K, 60FPS) and Performance+ Mode (1080P, 120FPS)

When you come to the PC version, you can freely adjust the picture quality. If the computer performance is strong, it can run better than the PS5; according to the official hardware requirements, if you have 2070, you can achieve 2K 60FPS; if you have 3080 and i9-9900 or more If the 4K picture can be fully opened at 60FPS, the performance of the game itself should be well done; the reporter’s computer is equipped with 3070Ti and i5-12400 to run 1080p, of course, there is no pressure and the picture is fully open and the whole process is perfectly smooth, but the reporter only has a 1080p screen that cannot be tested. Gaming 2K and 4K performance.

The screen performance can be adjusted item by item, and it also supports ultra-wide screen to match the respective computer equipment.

Game content is solid enough

Uncharted 4 itself has a very strong sense of cinema. It is said that the game is actually more like an interactive movie experience; the game adopts a linear level form, as long as you keep moving forward, you can complete the game. There are a lot of platform jumping puzzles and fighting with enemies. Players are recognized as one of the best games on PS4. As for “The Lost Legacy” included in the compilation album, although the process is shorter than that of Uncharted 4, it is also highly rated. In other words, there is no need to worry about the quality of the game content. With the further improvement of the high-definition version of the visual experience, whether you have played the PS4 version or not, it is highly recommended to play it again.

The cinematic feel of the Uncharted series is one of the best in gaming history

Support Dual Sense handle

This game supports Dual Sense controller. Connect the Dual Sense controller to the computer with a USB cable, and it can support the Adaptive Trigger and Haptic feedback functions. The reporter personally doesn’t like Adaptive Trigger very much (it’s not that it doesn’t feel good, but I always worry about it being easy to break), but tactile feedback has always been a very powerful feature of Dual Sense; if you think it’s just a mere shock, how can it be so big Different, then really can only say, you have to play it yourself to know, it is not the same thing at all.

However, on the other hand, I also feel that since more and more PS games can be played on PC and can use the function of Dual Sense, it will become more and more that people feel that there is no need to buy PS5 at all, but to buy a Dual Sense connector. Just turn off the computer and play…

Transplant with scheming

Sometimes the ported or HD version of the game will have insufficient optimization/polishing, causing serious lag or multiple bugs (such as the previous GTA Trilogy…), this time Uncharted does not have this situation, in addition to the good performance of the game, also added Many PC-specific features, such as freely changeable key configuration (very important for many gamers), ultra-wide screen support, AMD SFR2 algorithm, ray tracing switch, Razer Chroma and other RGB support functions, etc. Or not a very surprising point, but at least it’s done enough.

Summary: no volts guaranteed with discounts



In terms of Game, this game is really quite good. After all, Uncharted 4 itself is a very well-received game (player ratings are also very high, don’t be afraid of exaggerating the media), and from another point of view, it must be “no volts”, the main consideration The point is whether the game type is suitable for you and the price. The PC version of this game is priced at HK$398, and “The Last of Us Part I”, which has cut off the multiplayer mode, is much more than the asking price of more than 500; but since it has been on Steam, it is also It means that there will be discounts in the future. If you are not in a hurry to play, you can also consider waiting for the sale to be discounted.



