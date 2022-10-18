© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Tech Index soars 4%, Bilibili up over 8%, BYD up 6%



Investing.com – On Tuesday (18th), the Hong Kong stock market showed a V-shaped trend. The Hang Seng Index opened higher in the morning and turned lower for a while, but then continued to rise and finally closed up 1.8%. The Hang Seng Technology Index also soared. 4%.

The turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 99.756 billion yuan today, compared with 95.763 billion yuan in the previous trading day; the net purchase of southbound funds was 5.131 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 6.308 billion yuan.

Internet stocks rebounded strongly. Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ:) rose 8.46%, Kuaishou (HK:) rose 5.32%, Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE:) rose 3.82%, Meituan (HK:) rose 2.87%. Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC: ) rose 2.91%, and its stock price returned to the HK$250 mark at HK$254.10.

Green power stocks surged, Dongfang Electric (HK:) rose 13.51%, Harbin Electric (HK:) rose 6.99%, Datang New Energy (HK:) rose 7.54%, Goldwind Technology (HK:) fell 4.12%, Xintian Green Energy (HK: ) rose 5.17%.

Biopharmaceutical stocks soared, Keji Pharmaceutical-B (HK:) rose 21.63%, Rongchang Bio (HK:) rose 19.12%, Innovent Bio (HK:) rose 14.79%, BeiGene (HK:) rose 9.02% , Kangfang Bio-B (HK: ) rose 6.79%.

JPMorgan Chase released a research report saying that from the perspective of valuation, operating performance and policy, now is the time to invest in mainland pharmaceutical stocks. The bank believes that the valuation of pharmaceutical stocks is bottoming out, and its valuation is currently close to the bottom of the price-earnings ratio range in the past five years, while Chinese institutional funds have relatively low positions in medical stocks, about 11% of the asset management scale, which is higher than the average level of the past five years. Low.

Auto stocks rose, with BYD (HK:) up 6.22%, NIO (HK:) (NYSE:) up 4.70%, Xiaopeng Motors (HK:) (NYSE:) up 3.23%, Leap Motor (HK:) Up 7.20%, Great Wall Motor (HK: ) rose 4.64% and Geely Automobile (HK: ) rose 4.36%.

Earlier, BYD issued an announcement that the net profit attributable to the parent in the first three quarters was expected to be 9.1 billion to 9.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 272.48% to 288.85%. Among them, the net profit attributable to the parent in the third quarter is expected to be 5.505 billion yuan to 5.905 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 333.60% to 365.11%.

BYD Electronics (HK: ) rose 10.71%, leading the Hang Seng Technology Index higher.

The first Hong Kong stock in the Yuan Universe, Fei Tian Yundong (HK: ), fell 4.07% on its first day of listing, at HK$2.12.

As of market close:

rose 1.82% to 16914.58 points;

rose 4.25% to 3336.25 points;

rose 2.18% to 5756.31 points.

