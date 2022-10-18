The Holy See Religious Dialogue congratulates those celebrating Diwali, inviting Christians and Hindus to work together for peace in a divided world.

(Vatican News Network)As Hinduism celebrates Diwali on October 24, the Holy See Religious Dialogue sends “joyful greetings and best wishes” to all Hindus and urges Christians and Hindus for “common joy and shared responsibility” and struggle. The congratulatory letter was signed by the Minister of the Ministry, Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, and the Secretary General, Mgr Indunil Kodithuwakku Janakaratne Kankanamalage.

Diwali means “a row of oil lamps” in Sanskrit and celebrates the victory of truth over falsehood, light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, and the celebration is full of lights, fireworks, prayers and family meals. “May this Hanukkah bring you grace and happiness, and rekindle your lives, and the lives of everyone in your families, groups and wider society,” the letter read.

The congratulatory letter mentioned that “the increasing tension, conflict and violence in different parts of the world based on religious, cultural, ethnic, racial and linguistic identity and superiority” is disturbing.These issues are often “caused by competition, populist and expansionist policies, and the unbridled abuse of social media and This makes things worse”. These are “deeply worrying for all of us, as they are a serious blow to brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in society”.

The congratulatory letter from the Congregation for the Congregation for Religious Studies points out that in the face of these problems, the path to be taken is “common joy”. It is defined as “the ability to live in people with respect, love and trust, embracing each person’s idiosyncrasies, diversity and differences”.

The channel to create common joy is “people-to-people encounters and dialogues, listening to and learning from each other”. This leads to a “shared responsibility” that drives us to recognize the God-given dignity and legal rights of every human being.

The congratulatory letter concluded, “We Christians and Hindus can join forces with followers of all other traditional religions and people of good will to promote a spirit of shared joy and shared responsibility to transform the world into a safe place to live in peace and joy for all. “.

