Cuban Activist Amelia Calzadilla Leaves the Country with Her Children

Amelia Calzadilla, the Cuban activist who gained widespread attention last year after posting a video criticizing Díaz-Canel and his associates, has reportedly left Cuba with her three children, as per photos shared on her social media.

She recently posted a message on Facebook to her friend Nelson Álvarez “El Porfiao,” the father who allowed his seven-year-old son to leave Cuba. In the message, Amelia mentioned that she has been in another country for two days, but did not specify the location.

“I still don’t have access to the network because I haven’t even been in this country for 48 hours, but as soon as I have it I will properly appreciate everyone’s expressions of support and affection,” she wrote on Thursday.

Porfiao bid her an emotional farewell and expressed regret over her departure, acknowledging that her absence will weigh heavily on his heart.

Meanwhile, Cuban director Ian Padron announced an upcoming interview with Amelia on his program “Derecho a Réplica,” to be broadcast on the Internet. This will be Amelia’s first interview from abroad.

Activist Yamilka Lafita Cancio recently revealed that Amelia left the country with her husband Tony, but did not provide further details regarding their departure or whether they were accompanied by their children.

Before her departure, influencer Alexander Otaola had hinted that Amelia had won a scholarship in Spain and that her husband was already waiting for her there. Otaola, who has frequently criticized Amelia, bid her a sarcastic farewell and added, “Screaming gets more than gas.”

The circumstances of Amelia’s departure and her current whereabouts have stirred discussion and speculation within Cuban society.