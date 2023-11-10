Home » Federal Reserve’s Impact on Mexican Peso and Global Currency Markets
Business

Federal Reserve’s Impact on Mexican Peso and Global Currency Markets

by admin
Federal Reserve’s Impact on Mexican Peso and Global Currency Markets

Expectations that the Federal Reserve would be more restrictive if necessary were diluted in the last session of the week, returning risk appetite within the financial markets and leaving the Mexican peso as the most appreciated currency against the dollar this December 10. November.

According to data from the Bank of Mexico, the national currency appreciated 0.94 percent, or 16.73 cents, bringing the exchange rate to 17.64 units.

However, in the weekly balance, the Mexican peso had a decline of 1.06 percent or 18.43 cents.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, highlighted that from a technical approach, the exchange rate broke the 200-day moving average of 17.6804 pesos per dollar, which indicates that the upward trend remains sustained and is possible to continue for longer.

The above is due to the expectation that Banxico could begin interest rate cuts earlier than expected, and to the possibility that the Federal Reserve could raise its interest rate once again.

Selling price of the dollar in banks today, November 10

The price of the greenback at bank windows rose again above 18 units at 18.28 pesos each, as indicated by the data reported by Citibanamex.

The dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket made up of six currencies of emerging countries, fell 0.03 percent, to 105.87 units, while the Bloomberg dollar index (BBDXY) was located at 1,266.36 points after losing 0.13 percent.

In the money market, the yield on the 10-year bond for the United States is 4.58 percent, while the 10-year bond in Mexico remains at a level of 10.04 percent.

See also  Mexican Peso Surges Against Weakening US Dollar After Disappointing Employment Data

Some currencies that ended in loss territory were the Thai baht with 0.86 percent; the South Korean won with 0.54 percent; the South African rand with 0.53 percent, and the Russian ruble with 0.52 percent.

You may also like

Civitavecchia, record number of cruise passengers in 2023

China and Russia are committed to sticking to...

Pharmaceutical and chemical industry – International ranking: Bronze...

Google Introduces New Tool for Learning English on...

Booking pays 94 million euros to the Italian...

Ransomware Attack on Industrial and Commercial Bank of...

Heating banWill there be millions of losers?

Fed President’s Statements on Interest Rates Spark Market...

Real Estate and Remote Work: Options for Investors

The call center against anti-telemarketing apps, “Abuse of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy