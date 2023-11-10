Nadia Ferreira’s Support and Media Strategy for Elicena Andrada in Miss Universe 2023

Paraguayan Beauty Nadia Ferreira Supports Elicena Andrada in Miss Universe 2023

Former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira is extending her support to fellow Paraguayan beauty Elicena Andrada as she competes in the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Nadia Ferreira, who made a name for herself in the international pageant scene, has been offering guidance and tips to Elicena Andrada as she prepares for the prestigious competition.

Not only is Nadia Ferreira providing valuable advice, but she is also leveraging her wide network of contacts to help promote Elicena Andrada in important media outlets. Elicena is receiving rare international media coverage, a notable feat for a Paraguayan candidate, thanks to the efforts of Nadia Ferreira and her network of connections.

Known for her close relationships with influential figures in the media, Nadia Ferreira has been instrumental in securing coverage for Elicena Andrada. HOLA magazine, a publication with ties to Nadia Ferreira, recently featured Elicena, further raising her profile in the global pageant sphere.

Nadia Ferreira’s influence extends to Telemundo, where she has facilitated interviews for Elicena Andrada on multiple programs. With the Miss Universe competition quickly approaching, Elicena’s presence on Telemundo and other prominent media platforms is garnering attention and support.

Nadia Ferreira’s support for Elicena Andrada goes beyond media connections. The former Miss Paraguay has opened her home in Miami to Elicena, introducing her to key industry figures such as Carlos Adyan, a director at Telemundo. Through these introductions, Elicena has been able to share her story and advocacy work, notably raising awareness about the prevention of human trafficking.

As Elicena Andrada continues to make strides in the competition, it is evident that Nadia Ferreira’s backing has been instrumental in elevating her presence on the international stage. With coverage in HOLA magazine and Telemundo, Elicena is rapidly gaining momentum as a frontrunner in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, thanks in no small part to the support and guidance of Nadia Ferreira.

