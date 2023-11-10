Home » Nadia Ferreira’s Support and Media Strategy for Elicena Andrada in Miss Universe 2023
Entertainment

Nadia Ferreira’s Support and Media Strategy for Elicena Andrada in Miss Universe 2023

by admin
Nadia Ferreira’s Support and Media Strategy for Elicena Andrada in Miss Universe 2023

Paraguayan Beauty Nadia Ferreira Supports Elicena Andrada in Miss Universe 2023

Former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira is extending her support to fellow Paraguayan beauty Elicena Andrada as she competes in the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Nadia Ferreira, who made a name for herself in the international pageant scene, has been offering guidance and tips to Elicena Andrada as she prepares for the prestigious competition.

Not only is Nadia Ferreira providing valuable advice, but she is also leveraging her wide network of contacts to help promote Elicena Andrada in important media outlets. Elicena is receiving rare international media coverage, a notable feat for a Paraguayan candidate, thanks to the efforts of Nadia Ferreira and her network of connections.

Known for her close relationships with influential figures in the media, Nadia Ferreira has been instrumental in securing coverage for Elicena Andrada. HOLA magazine, a publication with ties to Nadia Ferreira, recently featured Elicena, further raising her profile in the global pageant sphere.

Nadia Ferreira’s influence extends to Telemundo, where she has facilitated interviews for Elicena Andrada on multiple programs. With the Miss Universe competition quickly approaching, Elicena’s presence on Telemundo and other prominent media platforms is garnering attention and support.

Nadia Ferreira’s support for Elicena Andrada goes beyond media connections. The former Miss Paraguay has opened her home in Miami to Elicena, introducing her to key industry figures such as Carlos Adyan, a director at Telemundo. Through these introductions, Elicena has been able to share her story and advocacy work, notably raising awareness about the prevention of human trafficking.

See also  2023/3/25 - an interview from 2012 with Brother E, new music and songs you asked us to play again

As Elicena Andrada continues to make strides in the competition, it is evident that Nadia Ferreira’s backing has been instrumental in elevating her presence on the international stage. With coverage in HOLA magazine and Telemundo, Elicena is rapidly gaining momentum as a frontrunner in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, thanks in no small part to the support and guidance of Nadia Ferreira.

You may also like

Rainbow Awards 2023, La Stampa also wins for...

Dr. Martens and Alpha Industries Collaborate on New...

Improv Course #4 – Competition for Music Improvisation...

Nicki Nicole and Featherweight: The Official Relationship Announcement

Beauty, Christmas shopping between trams and pop-up stores...

Zhang Dongliang: From “Beyond the Troubles” to “The...

hosted by wiebke | max giesinger @ simm...

SZA Leads the 2024 Grammy Awards Nominations with...

Roberto Saviano on Instagram, “I want to make...

Exploring the Ancient Charm of Pingliang: A Cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy