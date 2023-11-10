Alexis Vega’s Return: Chivas Prepares for Duel Against Pumas

After a period of uncertainty, it seems that Alexis Vega is finally making his return to Chivas. The team reportedly left “secretly” from Verde Valle heading to Mexico City, with Vega on board. This development comes after the news that the punishment for the player is over and that he has been summoned by coach Veljko Paunovic for the upcoming match against Pumas. The return of Vega has been confirmed by various sources, including ESPN and Diario Deportivo Récord. This comes as a relief for Chivas fans, as they eagerly await Vega’s return to the field. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Share this: Facebook

X

