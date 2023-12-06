An almost perfect Ragusa sent home after beating Licata.

A complex match on paper was transformed, for the blue eagles, into yet another proof of how the path carried out by the technical staff of the Iblea team was directed along the desired tracks. After the uncertainties of the initial phase of the season, Ragusa’s championship now seems to have taken on a very specific dimension, thanks to coach Giovanni Ignoffo who is shaping this group according to his own idea of ​​a team. A Ragusa who, yesterday, at the Aldo Campo stadium in the Selvaggio district, finally one hundred percent usable with the opening of grandstand A, played in a confident, authoritarian, determined manner, creating quite a few goal opportunities.

In one of the first, the locals managed to pass through Guerriero in the 14th minute. Almost at the half hour Garufi had a penalty saved by the Licatese goalkeeper Valenti. But Ragusa did not become demoralized and continued to build so much so that, in the second half, in the 12th minute, on a restart, Romano scored the second goal. And Licata? He tries to react but finds the goal only on a penalty with Minacori passing Freddi, the only blunder for the Italian goalkeeper who has saved the result on at least a couple of occasions and who is proving to be growing, applying himself in a masterful way, game after game .

“Let’s say that – comments Mister Ignoffo – the boys were very good at interpreting the match as we had said during the week, above all because we knew that on the other side there was a very valid team from a technical and also dynamic point of view. The attitude of the first half is proof of the fact that we have directed the match towards the tracks we wanted and honestly we also have some complaints. In fact, there was the possibility of already being able to close it because we missed the penalty as well as having had two other situations in which we could have hurt. However, I am very satisfied with what I saw on the pitch. Even in the second half, apart from the goal we scored, we showed that we knew how to manage the match with absolute maturity even after conceding the 2-1 goal. What if I have some comments to make? I would like a little more courage from these guys who, sometimes, maybe pull the oars on the boat. They are more defeatist than I would hope for. I would always like to have a very aggressive group trying to close the situations that we are going to create. Yesterday, in any case, on our way we found a good team, very organized and we knew it. I congratulate them but even more my compliments go to my team for everything they produced over the ninety minutes. A beautiful victory that we dedicate to the club and to ourselves for the important work we are trying to carry forward.”