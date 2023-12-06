Ramallah Friends School’s Christmas song for the children of Gaza – Corriere TV

134
The version of the song «Little Drummer Boy». of the pupils of the Ramallah Friends School in Ramallah in the West Bank for the children of Gaza
The version published on YouTube with these words: «From Ramallah Friends School to the world. We share our version of the timeless «Little Drummer Boy». Our hearts unite in prayer for the safety of the children of Gaza. May our shared prayers echo for peace and justice, weaving a tapestry of hope that reaches beyond borders, embracing the shared humanity we all hold dear.”
