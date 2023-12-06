Home » Ramallah Friends School’s Christmas song for the children of Gaza – Corriere TV
World

Ramallah Friends School’s Christmas song for the children of Gaza – Corriere TV

by admin
Ramallah Friends School’s Christmas song for the children of Gaza – Corriere TV

The version of the song «Little Drummer Boy». of the pupils of the Ramallah Friends School in Ramallah in the West Bank for the children of Gaza

The version published on YouTube with these words: «From Ramallah Friends School to the world. We share our version of the timeless «Little Drummer Boy». Our hearts unite in prayer for the safety of the children of Gaza. May our shared prayers echo for peace and justice, weaving a tapestry of hope that reaches beyond borders, embracing the shared humanity we all hold dear.”

December 6, 2023 – Updated December 6, 2023, 5:08 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  The latest battle situation: NATO confirms that Russia has launched a new major offensive, and the United States reminds Russia and Ukraine that the war is about to enter a critical moment | Freezing Funds | Rebuilding Ukraine | Bakhmut

You may also like

Live Lazio, Sarri resigned: follow the day LIVE...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Djokovic is surprised and says goodbye to the...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

“Oppenheimer” this year’s big Oscar winner | Campaign

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Trendy coffee drink Flat White – how to...

Mafias without borders – World and Mission

LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 Crash in New Zealand:...

The Xbox 360 brick set also arrives in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy