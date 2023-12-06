Brembo: 500 GP wins reached in a season of great successes

Listen to the audio version of the article

Brembo confirms its supremacy in braking systems also for 2023 by celebrating a season full of successes: 70 world titles won in the main two- and four-wheel racing categories.

Brembo: from Formula 1 to MotoGP, a successful season

Brembo’s successes in the season have been numerous and the most evident are the third consecutive Formula 1 world championship won by Max Verstappen-Oracle Red Bull Racing with Brembo calipers, the success of Pecco Bagnaia-Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP which repeats the 2022 triumph with the entire Brembo braking system and Marchesini wheels, the WorldSBK championship in which, as happened in 2022, Alvaro Bautista-Aruba.it Racing-Ducati triumphed again with the Brembo braking system and Marchesini wheels. But also with the Formula E single-seater, Brembo has done an excellent job supplying its braking systems to all the drivers.

The hundredth edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans deserves special mention, in which Brembo triumphed in the most important Hypercar category.

Brembo reaches 500 Grand Prix wins

In Formula 1, Brembo reached the milestone of 500 GPs won this year: all 22 GPs contested in this racing season were won for the umpteenth time by cars equipped with components from the Brembo group. The Bergamo company can therefore boast victories in 507 Grands Prix out of 851 that have been held from 1975 (the year of Brembo’s debut in Formula 1) to today, for a total of 29 drivers’ world championships and 33 constructors’ world championships won with the main teams.

The absolute domination also continues in MotoGP, to which are added new successes in Moto2, Moto3 and World Superbike (also with Marchesini). There have been 572 victories in the premier class (500 class and MotoGP) from 1978 to today: for the eighth consecutive season the company has supplied all the riders (31 this year) who have raced at least one race in MotoGP Brembo can therefore boast success in 35 riders’ world championships and 36 constructors’ world championships won with the main MotoGP teams.

Brembo in electric motorsport

The 2023 season also confirms its success in motorsport on tap. For the fifth consecutive season for Brembo as exclusive supplier of all 22 full electric Gen3 single-seaters of the FIA ​​Formula E championship as well as the fifth consecutive championship raced by Brembo in the FIM MotoE World Cup championship alongside the 18 electric Ducatis. In addition to the aforementioned Formula championships 1, Formula E, MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and WSBK, it is also important to remember the WEC, GT, IMSA, EWC, Nascar, MXGP, Enduro, Trial, Formula 2, Formula 3, WRC, Super Formula, MotoAmerica, Porsche Supercup championships and many others, for a total of over 600 world titles won from 1975 to today in the various categories.

