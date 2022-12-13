- A brief review of the financial data of the banking industry in November: the year-on-year performance of the increase in social financing rebounded to the center of the year, and the medium and long-term loan issuance of enterprises remained high Jufeng Financial Network
- A new high in more than 6 years! M2 growth rate reached 12.4% in November Analyst: It is expected that market liquidity will continue to remain moderately loose in the future Sina
- Summary of Chinese financial media reports: The three major operators said that they will delete the data of the communication itinerary card at the same time Wall Street Journal
- In November, China added 1.99 trillion new social financing, 1.21 trillion new RMB loans, 2.25 trillion yuan in household deposits, and 12.4% year-on-year growth in M2 Wall Street news
- China’s November yuan loans rise 1.21 trillion yuan, but still miss expectations Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The list of Masukura with a large proportion of northbound funds is here!Crazy bottom-hunting cold chain logistics concept stocks are favored by the home appliance industry-Jufeng Finance